South Africa

Granny and teen killed in ‘horrific’ stabbing in Durban

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 02 October 2024 - 12:28
A woman in her 70s and a teen were fatally stabbed in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday.
A woman in her 70s and a teen were fatally stabbed in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Two people were killed during a stabbing incident in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said responders arrived at a “horrific” scene at a home in Sim Place, where they found a woman in her 70s and a teen stabbed many times. 

“One person who is under police guard was taken to hospital,” he said. 

Police didn't immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

Ex-lover in court over fatal stabbing at Durban shopping centre

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the brutal stabbing of his former girlfriend, allegedly over a lay buy purchase at a taxi rank outside Gateway Mall, ...
News
1 month ago

Injured Limpopo police detective chases down suspect after stabbing attack

Despite being injured, the courageous detective chased after and caught his alleged attacker.
News
1 month ago

A shooting, stabbing and robbery at three KZN schools in two days

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka will convene a school safety meeting after a shooting, a stabbing and a robbery at three schools.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Fireworks expected when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch in MTN8 Final