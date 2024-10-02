Fingerprints left behind during a robbery at a mansion in Cape Town's pricey Llandudno suburb helped lead a trail to the suspects: police officers.
The investigation was handled by the Western Cape anti-corruption unit, said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.
The house robbery took place at about 1.35am on September 14. The first of four suspects was arrested on the same day, and the most recent arrests were made on Wednesday..
Van Wyk said Wednesday's arrest of a 38-year-old sergeant from the Philippi precinct came “after the member was linked through fingerprints found at the crime scene”.
He is due to appear in court on Thursday with a 44-year-old sergeant stationed in Belhar, a 28-year-old constable working in Gugulethu and a 33-year-old sergeant from the Bellville station.
TimesLIVE
Four cops arrested over robbery in Llandudno in Cape Town
Image: Supplied/Seeff
Fingerprints left behind during a robbery at a mansion in Cape Town's pricey Llandudno suburb helped lead a trail to the suspects: police officers.
The investigation was handled by the Western Cape anti-corruption unit, said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.
The house robbery took place at about 1.35am on September 14. The first of four suspects was arrested on the same day, and the most recent arrests were made on Wednesday..
Van Wyk said Wednesday's arrest of a 38-year-old sergeant from the Philippi precinct came “after the member was linked through fingerprints found at the crime scene”.
He is due to appear in court on Thursday with a 44-year-old sergeant stationed in Belhar, a 28-year-old constable working in Gugulethu and a 33-year-old sergeant from the Bellville station.
TimesLIVE
Lengthy jail terms for murderers of EFF Ekurhuleni councillor and friend
Cape Town man tests positive for mpox, has not travelled
City probing 291 ‘problem building’ cases in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos