Ka Ndlovu wants court to bar media from his appearances

01 October 2024 - 14:34
Koena Mashale Journalist
The state alleges that Duma Ka Ndlovu and his co-accused Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi engaged in fraudulent activities to evade taxes over several years.
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE

Film producer Duma ka Ndlovu, who is charged with a tax evasion crime, wants to ban the media from his court appearances to protect his family.

His lawyer told the Specialised Crime Court in Palm Ridge on Tuesday that their client's tax income numbers, family information such as children, and a late application form will be exposed and compromise his family. 

Ka Ndlovu's lawyer pleaded with the court not to allow media to cover the court proceedings and his client's personal information could be exposed.

The lawyer also argued that the media's applications to cover the court proceedings were not followed properly as a 24-hour notice was not given. He said this would have given his client time to prepare and also argue against it.

Ka Ndlovu looked calm with arms folded and leaning back in the dock.

He handed himself over to the police at the Brackendowns police station on Monday. 

The charges against Ka Ndlovu stem from allegations of financial misconduct related to his production company, Ambrobrite.

He is accused of making misrepresentations in his income tax and corporate tax filings, resulting in the SA Revenue Service (Sars) losing about R25m.

Mutsharini is a former tax practitioner and the state alleges that he and Mloyi helped Ka Ndlovu make the misrepresentations to Sars.

Should Ka Ndlovu be found guilty of the charges, the state wants them to be fined or imprisoned for no longer than two years.

Ambrobrite, which was reportedly dormant and never traded, was contracted by Bain & Company from November 2013 to September 2016 to provide strategic advice and received a total of R8.4m during the tax years 2014 to 2016.

This contract and the subsequent financial dealings are at the heart of the fraud and tax evasion charges Ka Ndlovu faces.

mashalek@sowetan.co.za

