Inspectors have arrested five people - a manager and four undocumented employees at Tang restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg.
"We have arrested four people at the Tang restaurant plus the manager. They [employees] didn’t have proper documents," said Michael Msiza, Gauteng chief inspector during the raid on Wednesday.
At Second Story restaurant, also in Sandton, home affairs will investigate the identity document in possession of a waiter from Zimbabwe. It states that he was born in SA.
"Home affairs is doubting his ID [and will investigate further]," said Msiza.
The inspectors on Wednesday said they were looking for the owner so that they too can be apprehended for hiring undocumented people.
The raid at Tang and several other establishments in Sandton comes after a viral video by Menlyn's Babel employee who alleged mistreatment and unfair labour practice at the eatery.
Three people from Babel and the manager were arrested on Sunday night. A delivery man at Ocean Basket, also in Menlyn, was apprehended as well.
WATCH | Four undocumented workers nabbed at Tang restaurant in Sandton
Image: Antonio Muchave
Babel manager Raui Kobeissi, 42, was released after he paid R10,000 admission of guilt fine on Tuesday, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
The three employees – Emery Niyomuremyi, 35, from Burundi, Amina Lameck, 34, from Malawi and Kelechi Maduike, 38, from Nigeria were remanded in custody. They are charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth on Monday revealed that they had found non-compliance at Ocean Basket and Babel, who owe their employees more than R1m in underpaid wages according to the prescribed minimum wage.
Meth said both Ocean Basket and Babel failed to compensate employees in accordance with the prescribed minimum wage rate for 2024, which is R27.58 per hour.
She said the amount Babel owes the employees due to underpayment is estimated at R271,984.32 for cleaners and R295,547.28 for waiters and waitress, which comes to over half-a-million rand.
"Waiters were remunerated only on commission and tips at Babel restaurant and some were remunerated with as little as R150 per shift, at a maximum of R300 per week, which is far below the national minimum wage.
"The workers at Babel restaurant worked 12- and 15-hour shifts daily, which is in contravention of the daily and weekly rest period provided for in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act."
SowetanLIVE
