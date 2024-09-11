South Africa

NPA fails in a bid to have magistrate in Pastor Mboro case recuse herself

'State’s witness distorted facts'

11 September 2024 - 13:35
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Magistrate Katlego Mokoena
Magistrate Katlego Mokoena
Image: Thulani Mbele

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed in its bid to have the magistrate presiding over the matter of Paseka Pastor Mboro Motsoeneng recuse herself from the case.

Katlego Mokoena, who had listened to the states argument in their application on Monday, gave her judgment yesterday stating she would not be recusing herself.

She said the states witness, Adv Pheello Vilakazi, had distorted facts to formulate an ill-considered narrative.

Mokoena also said the state had not discharged the onus that there would be reasonable apprehension of bias.

I also conclude that the double requirement of reasonableness that the application of the recusal test imports is not discharged.
Katlego Mokoena, magistrate

I therefore conclude that the state, with the evidence they have presented, have not discharged the onus resting upon them to show that their apprehension of bias is reasonable.

I also conclude that the double requirement of reasonableness that the application of the recusal test imports is not discharged, she said.

Motsoenengs urgent bail application was expected to continue after the matter was adjourned after the ruling.

Motsoeneng, a relative and bodyguard Camillot Baloyi face multiple charges that include kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault.

The charges stem from an incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, on the East Rand, which was captured on video and went viral on social media.

In the video, Motsoeneng is seen wielding pangas alongside a gunman at the school, while two children cry hysterically.

The relative was granted bail while it was denied to Motsoeneng and Baloyi.

SowetanLIVE

State applies for magistrate in 'Mboro' case to recuse herself

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants the magistrate in the state's case against Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng to recuse herself, saying ...
News
2 days ago

Why NPA wants magistrate off Mboro case

Inviting Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng's defense team to her chambers in the absence of the state, allegedly informing them to “go and fix" the ...
News
1 day ago

Cases that were opened by me are not entertained – ‘Pastor Mboro’

“I was praying. I have been talking to God. The cases that were opened [by me] are not entertained, my cars are being destroyed, the church is burned ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls