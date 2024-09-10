A building at the Johannesburg Country Club in Auckland Park caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.
“City of Johannesburg emergency management services received a structural fire call around 4.20pm. On arrival at Johannesburg Country Club, firefighter crews found the building gutted with flames,” Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.
He said three fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Everyone had managed to evacuate when the fire started.
“The fire has been contained in the kitchen, dining hall and reception area. At the moment, the cause of fire is still a subject of investigations.”
TimesLIVE
Firefighters battling blaze at Country Club in Auckland Park
Everyone managed to evacuate when the fire started
Image: Johannesburg EMS
