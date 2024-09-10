South Africa

BREAKING NEWS: Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital

His family has asked for privacy during this time

By Staff writer - 10 September 2024 - 19:20
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Brenton Geach
Pravin Gordhan has been admitted to hospital, his family said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“Mr Gordhan is receiving the best available medical care. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

“Further updates will be provided,” the statement reads.

Gordhan, the former public enterprises minister and a struggle stalwart, announced his retirement from politics in May.

He has occupied strategic positions in the government since the 1994 transition to democracy.

More to follow

