WATCH | WHO chief says the world needs to 'wake up' and help Sudan

By Reuters - 09 September 2024 - 08:05

The chief of the World Health Organisation said he was shocked by the world's insufficient action to stop the crisis in Sudan.

Heavy rains spread suffering across Sudan as conflict rages

Since floods swept away their home in eastern Sudan, Ahmed Hadab and his family have survived by drinking water mixed in with milk from his last ...
Sudanese consultations with US on peace talks conclude without agreement, Sudan official says

Sudan's consultations with the U.S. concluded without reaching an agreement on whether a delegation representing the army or the government will ...
At least 12 killed, 15 children missing in South Sudan attack

Youths attacked a village in eastern South Sudan and shot dead at least 12 people while 15 children are missing, officials said on Tuesday, as local ...
