Gauteng police have rescued a Pakistani businessman who was kidnapped last month in an incident that left his business partner dead and arrested three people for murder and kidnapping.
The suspects, a South African national and two Mozambican nationals, were arrested on Sunday at different addresses in Gauteng and the kidnapped man has been reunited with his family.
Police spokesperson Lt Col Amanda Van Wyk said the case emanates from a business robbery in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on August 27 in which two business partners were attacked at their hardware store.
"One was killed at the scene and another kidnapped for ransom. The kidnappers had demanded large sums of money for the victim.
"On Sunday, September 8, the team arrested the suspects at various addresses in Gauteng.
"The victim of kidnapping was rescued from an address in Lawley and reunited with his family."
Van Wyk said two suspects have been detained in police holding cells while one is under police guard in hospital.
Police rescue kidnapped businessman, arrest suspects
Three perpetrators arrested for murder, kidnapping and attempted murder
Image: SAPS
Gauteng police have rescued a Pakistani businessman who was kidnapped last month in an incident that left his business partner dead and arrested three people for murder and kidnapping.
The suspects, a South African national and two Mozambican nationals, were arrested on Sunday at different addresses in Gauteng and the kidnapped man has been reunited with his family.
Police spokesperson Lt Col Amanda Van Wyk said the case emanates from a business robbery in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on August 27 in which two business partners were attacked at their hardware store.
"One was killed at the scene and another kidnapped for ransom. The kidnappers had demanded large sums of money for the victim.
"On Sunday, September 8, the team arrested the suspects at various addresses in Gauteng.
"The victim of kidnapping was rescued from an address in Lawley and reunited with his family."
Van Wyk said two suspects have been detained in police holding cells while one is under police guard in hospital.
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
"The suspect sustained a gunshot wound after trying to disarm a police officer during his arrest. The three are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and attempted murder," said Van Wyk.
SowetanLIVE
Absconding parolees will be returned to prison – Thobakgale
Gen Masemola updates Mthatha residents on extortion cases
A 28-year-old nabbed for ‘killing, burning, burying’ pensioner in his yard
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos