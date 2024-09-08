South Africa

Fire at airshow destroys 19 vehicles

08 September 2024 - 14:31
19 cars caught fire at the Bethlehem Airshow on September 7, 2024.
Image: Teboho Diphoko

Free State police say they are investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed 19 vehicles at the Bethlehem annual airshow.

Police spokesperson Cpt Loraine Earle confirmed that one person was injured during the fire on Saturday afternoon.

"Nine of the 19 cars were completely burned. The numbers could rise as the investigation continues and police have opened an enquiry docket to look into the cause of the fire to determine if anybody will be held accountable.

"There is one person who was injured when he tried to move his vehicle. He was admitted to a hospital in Bethlehem," she said.

According to an eyewitness, Teboho Diphoko, the incident ruined an educational and entertaining event.

"The event was entertaining because we were being taught about pilots and types of aircraft until it was announced that one car parked outside was on fire. Minutes later it was announced that eight cars had caught fire, then it was 10.

"We rushed out because it was getting serious. I am not aware of anyone who was injured because we were all inside watching the airplanes in the sky," he said.

According to Arrive Alive, the fire was started from an attempt to set up a fire meant to braai meat.

SowetanLIVE

