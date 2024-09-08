South Africa

Father to appear in court for 'poisoning and killing' two-year-old son

08 September 2024 - 14:16
It is alleged that the man and his 27-year-old girlfriend separated after they argued. Stock photo.
It is alleged that the man and his 27-year-old girlfriend separated after they argued. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 30-year-old North West father is expected to appear in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly poisoning his two-year-old son. 

The man allegedly poisoned himself and two of his three children — claiming the life of the two-year-old — after an argument with his 27-year-old girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the father went to his girlfriend’s home at Kanana near Klerksdorp on Friday night and demanded to be given his three children aged eight, four and two.

“On Saturday morning the girlfriend eventually consented on condition that her brother accompanies the children. However, on arrival at his place, the boyfriend instructed the children's uncle to go home. The uncle left with the four-year-old, leaving behind the two boys, aged two and eight,” Funani said.

Funani said the children's mother received a call from the boyfriend on Saturday saying he was about to do something. 

“The mother then called the children's grandmother who informed her they were on the way to the hospital after the suspect allegedly poisoned himself and the two children. Further, the two-year-old was in a bad condition. It was later discovered that the eight-year-old child was not affected as he did not swallow what the father gave him,” said Funani.

Funani said the two-year-old died in hospital and the father was arrested on Thursday, after being discharged from hospital.

Provincial police commissioner Lt- Gen Sello Kwena said the child died at the hands of his father, his protector.

He applauded Stilfontein detectives for the arrest.

TimesLIVE

North West man accused of rape and murder of child, 8

The child had been left in the house with her mother's boyfriend.
News
3 days ago

A 28-year-old nabbed for ‘killing, burning, burying’ pensioner in his yard

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping after he allegedly killed a 63-year-old pensioner, burnt his body and ...
News
1 hour ago

Suspect arrested for triple murder, including metro cop

Police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect for the murder of Siyathokoza Mthethwa who was attached to the Durban metro police's VIP unit.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls
Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction