South Africa

A 28-year-old nabbed for ‘killing, burning, burying’ pensioner in his yard

08 September 2024 - 13:34
The suspect will appear in court on Monday facing charges of murder and kidnapping. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping after he allegedly killed a 63-year-old pensioner, burnt his body and buried his remains in Motetema in Polokwane.

The suspect also allegedly stole the victim's truck and sold it after the attack in July 2022.

He is expected to appear in the Motetema magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of murder and kidnapping.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect was arrested on Thursday in Sunnyside in Pretoria after an intensive and lengthy investigation.

Mashaba said before his arrest the suspect, realising police were trying to trace him, allegedly went to his residence in Motetema, exhumed the remains of the deceased and scattered them in a friend's yard.

“His friend, who was allegedly not aware of the incident, informed police after he discovered human remains in his yard,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the stolen truck had yet to be recovered.

TimesLIVE

