South Africa

Two people lose their lives in separate accidents in KZN

07 September 2024 - 12:13
One person was killed in a crash on the M1 eastbound near Westcliffe.
Image: Supplied

One person was killed in a serious single vehicle crash on the M1 Higginson Highway eastbound near the Westcliffe off-ramp in Chatsworth near Durban just after 6am on Saturday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said on arrival paramedics found that a vehicle had veered out of control and overturned coming to rest on its roof.

“Paramedics found a male believed to be in his thirties had been ejected during the crash. Unfortunately, the man had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

At about 6,15am a vehicle overturned on the M13 Durban bound coming down Fields Hill in Kloof west of Durban. 

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle on its roof.

“Two occupants had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital,” he said. 

Shortly after 8am, a man believed to be in his thirties sustained major injuries in a serious single vehicle crash on the M19 under the Otto Volek Road Bridge in Pinetown.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the badly damaged vehicle in the centre median. It is alleged that the single vehicle somehow lost control and collided with the concrete bridge. Paramedics found the driver severely entrapped in the wreckage.”

Jamieson said paramedics assessed the man and unfortunately there was nothing they could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

The eThekwini fire department used jaws of life to cut the man free. 

TimesLIVE 

