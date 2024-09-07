South Africa

Suspected CIT robbers fatally wounded in shoot-out with police in Germiston

07 September 2024 - 13:11
Six suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot dead in Germiston. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2/ File photo

Six suspected cash-in-transit robbers were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police on Saturday morning in Germiston on the East Rand. 

Police seized four pistols and one AK47 rifle on the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Masondo confirmed the incident. He said the scene was still active. 

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE 

