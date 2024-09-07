Six suspected cash-in-transit robbers were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police on Saturday morning in Germiston on the East Rand.
Police seized four pistols and one AK47 rifle on the scene.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Masondo confirmed the incident. He said the scene was still active.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Suspected CIT robbers fatally wounded in shoot-out with police in Germiston
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2/ File photo
Six suspected cash-in-transit robbers were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police on Saturday morning in Germiston on the East Rand.
Police seized four pistols and one AK47 rifle on the scene.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Masondo confirmed the incident. He said the scene was still active.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos