Search intensifies for missing North West woman last seen 12 days ago
Image: Supplied
The search has intensified for a missing North West woman who disappeared on Monday last week and whose car was found abandoned in a Gauteng parking lot days after her disappearance.
Nomsa Jass, from Klerksdorp, was last seen on August 25 at her workplace in Mooirivier Mall in Potchefstroom.
According to police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, the 26-year-old failed to report to work the next day.
“This was when the family was contacted by her employer. They went to her flat in Meyer Street in Potchefstroom but could not find her or her vehicle, a charcoal VW Polo,” Myburgh said.
The car was later found abandoned in a parking lot at Daveyton Mall on the East Rand on August 28 but she was nowhere to be found.
“It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance,” Myburgh added.
Police have intensified the search by circulating her information and photographs to media.
“It is still being investigated by police and specialised units such as organised crime. We have circulated everything through our social media as well as the normal media houses. We have also sent it to radio stations in the area to assist us in sending out an alert, but she is still missing,” she said.
As the days go by family and friends have pleaded with the public to help intensify the search by sharing photos and Jass' missing posters online.
“Can we make this viral and dedicate this Friday praying for the family and police to find Nomsa alive and safe. No parent or child deserves this trauma. None of us is immune from this trouble, it could be any of us. Let’s share this pics on all socials and pray for her safe return. I don’t know her personally but I’m deeply troubled and touched,” said Thabo Tlou.
The family declined to speak to media.
Jass has a light brown complexion, brown eyes, black medium-length hair and has a slender build.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the investigating officer W/O Johan Mostert on 082-568-5734 or the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.
