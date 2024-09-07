South Africa

Homeowner allegedly allowed illegal miners to use bedroom as entrance to mine shaft

07 September 2024 - 13:28
A North West man who allegedly allowed illegal miners to use a bedroom in his house as an entrance to a mine shaft has been arrested.
Image: Supplied

A 65-year-old North West man who allegedly allowed a group of “illegal miners” to use a bedroom in his house as an entrance to the nearby Khuseleka mine shaft has been arrested along with his 31-year-old accomplice. 

The homeowner and his accomplice are expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of illegal mining and tampering with and/or damaging essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen goods. 

North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday at Nkandla informal settlement near Khuseleka 1 mine.

She said the suspects were arrested by members of the Tlhabane visible policing unit, Royal Bafokeng tactical team and Rustenburg public safety unit.

It is alleged that the homeowner, who resides with his family, used and allowed a group of men to use one of the bedrooms as an entrance to the nearby Khuseleka mine shaft.

“Upon noticing the police, an unconfirmed number of men entered and disappeared into the man-made hole in the bedroom, while the other two, including the owner of the house, were arrested,” she said. 

She added with the assistance of the mine security team, some of the mine property and other equipment were found inside the house.

“A search for other suspects is continuing,” she said. 

TimesLIVE

