South Africa

Gospel singer Solly Moholo needs R700,000 for brain surgery

07 September 2024 - 13:01
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Gospel artist Solly Moholo has been hospitalised.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tshepo Kekana

The family of hospitalised gospel singer Solly Moholo needs R700,000 for him to undergo brain surgery.

Last week, the artist was moved from a Botswana hospital to a South African one after he fell ill while on tour, and his have family asked for financial assistance, as he is in ICU.

This week, the family released a statement that revealed the amount needed for his operation.

The statement reads: As Solly Moholo’s management team, we just wanted to update you as his fans regarding Solly Moholo’s recent hospitalisation. The letter below is written on behalf of the family by Solly Moholo’s legal representatives, with the accompanying banking details for those would like to contribute towards his medical bills.”

See Post:

Khotsong, As Solly Moholo's Management Team, we just wanted to update you as his fans regarding Solly Moholo's recent...

Posted by Solly Moholo on Friday, September 6, 2024

TshisaLIVE reported he fell ill on his Botswana tour at the weekend and was taken to hospital.

Later this week, his management team released an update.

“Solly was transferred to a South African hospital last night [Wednesday]. He is in ICU, and doctors [have] discovered he urgently needs a brain operation. [At] this difficult time, his family, team and friends need your assistance in keeping him alive. Any amount of money would be appreciated. If you want to donate, please use the banking details.”

Recently, rapper Da L.E.S was moved from a private hospital to a public one, a source told TshisaLIVE. He suffered a stroke, and his family allegedly couldn’t keep up with his medical bills. They had asked close friends for financial assistance to cover his expenses.

TshisaLIVE

Gospel singer Solly Moholo rushed to hospital after performance in Botswana

"During this time, the family would like to humbly request that you keep Ntate Solly Moholo in your prayers as he makes a full recovery."
