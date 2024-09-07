TshisaLIVE reported he fell ill on his Botswana tour at the weekend and was taken to hospital.
Recently, rapper Da L.E.S was moved from a private hospital to a public one, a source told TshisaLIVE. He suffered a stroke, and his family allegedly couldn’t keep up with his medical bills. They had asked close friends for financial assistance to cover his expenses.
Gospel singer Solly Moholo needs R700,000 for brain surgery
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tshepo Kekana
The family of hospitalised gospel singer Solly Moholo needs R700,000 for him to undergo brain surgery.
Last week, the artist was moved from a Botswana hospital to a South African one after he fell ill while on tour, and his have family asked for financial assistance, as he is in ICU.
This week, the family released a statement that revealed the amount needed for his operation.
The statement reads: “As Solly Moholo’s management team, we just wanted to update you as his fans regarding Solly Moholo’s recent hospitalisation. The letter below is written on behalf of the family by Solly Moholo’s legal representatives, with the accompanying banking details for those would like to contribute towards his medical bills.”
See Post:
Recently, rapper Da L.E.S was moved from a private hospital to a public one, a source told TshisaLIVE. He suffered a stroke, and his family allegedly couldn’t keep up with his medical bills. They had asked close friends for financial assistance to cover his expenses.
