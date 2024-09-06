The Thembisa magistrate's court on Friday sentenced a 50-year-old creative arts teacher who repeatedly raped a grade seven pupil in 2019 to five life terms.
Bethuel Lesetja Makgetha raped the 13-year-old East Rand pupil multiple times in October 2019, manipulating her into staying after school and threatening academic harm if she spoke out.
“Unbeknown to the learner's mother, who thought he was helping her daughter by escorting her home, Makgetha's true intentions were sinister,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said when the girl's mother, a trained virginity tester, noticed changes in her daughter's body. She confronted her and after she revealed the truth Makgetha was arrested.
“This sentence reflects the seriousness of the justice system in dealing with cases of gender-based violence and marks the end of the culmination of years of painstaking investigative and prosecutorial work by Sgt Jacky Baloyi and prosecutor Adele Erasmus,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Creative arts teacher who raped girl, 13, gets five live terms
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The Thembisa magistrate's court on Friday sentenced a 50-year-old creative arts teacher who repeatedly raped a grade seven pupil in 2019 to five life terms.
Bethuel Lesetja Makgetha raped the 13-year-old East Rand pupil multiple times in October 2019, manipulating her into staying after school and threatening academic harm if she spoke out.
“Unbeknown to the learner's mother, who thought he was helping her daughter by escorting her home, Makgetha's true intentions were sinister,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said when the girl's mother, a trained virginity tester, noticed changes in her daughter's body. She confronted her and after she revealed the truth Makgetha was arrested.
“This sentence reflects the seriousness of the justice system in dealing with cases of gender-based violence and marks the end of the culmination of years of painstaking investigative and prosecutorial work by Sgt Jacky Baloyi and prosecutor Adele Erasmus,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Police hunt for rape suspect allegedly targeting pupils as they travel to school in Mpumalanga
Pupil raped during extra lessons, teacher arrested
Ex-teacher accused of rape, sexual assault, grooming granted R10k bail
Crime stats show escalating sexual offences at schools
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos