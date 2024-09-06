South Africa

Creative arts teacher who raped girl, 13, gets five live terms

07 September 2024 - 09:17
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The NPA says the sentence reflects the seriousness of the justice system in dealing with cases of gender-based violence. Stock photo.
The NPA says the sentence reflects the seriousness of the justice system in dealing with cases of gender-based violence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Thembisa magistrate's court on Friday sentenced a 50-year-old creative arts teacher who repeatedly raped a grade seven pupil in 2019 to five life terms.

Bethuel Lesetja Makgetha raped the 13-year-old East Rand pupil multiple times in October 2019, manipulating her into staying after school and threatening academic harm if she spoke out.

“Unbeknown to the learner's mother, who thought he was helping her daughter by escorting her home, Makgetha's true intentions were sinister,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said when the girl's mother, a trained virginity tester, noticed changes in her daughter's body. She confronted her and after she revealed the truth Makgetha was arrested.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of the justice system in dealing with cases of gender-based violence and marks the end of the culmination of years of painstaking investigative and prosecutorial work by Sgt Jacky Baloyi and prosecutor Adele Erasmus,” Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE

Police hunt for rape suspect allegedly targeting pupils as they travel to school in Mpumalanga

Police have urged pupils to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking in secluded areas to and from school.
News
3 days ago

Pupil raped during extra lessons, teacher arrested

A 41-year-old Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended following his arrest in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old pupil.
News
4 months ago

Ex-teacher accused of rape, sexual assault, grooming granted R10k bail

A former teacher in Pretoria facing charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming was granted R10,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court ...
News
6 months ago

Crime stats show escalating sexual offences at schools

Of the 61 rapes of pupils that were reported at schools across the country in the first three months of the year, 43 of the crimes were committed by ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls