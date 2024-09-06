South Africa

WATCH | Justice minister Thembi Simelane appears before portfolio committee

By TimesLIVE - 06 September 2024 - 09:44

Courtesy of SABC News

Minister of justice and correctional services Thembi Simelane will appear before the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on Friday to explain matters related to VBS Mutual Bank.

President Cyril Ramaphosa demands report from Thembi Simelane over VBS allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has demanded a report from justice minister Thembi Simelane after claims of her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank ...
1 week ago

27 justice department officials dismissed for misconduct

Fraud, theft, sexual harassment, bringing the department into disrepute, absenteeism, abuse of state vehicles and insubordination are among the cases ...
1 week ago

Justice department and NPA deny ‘stand-off’ over state capture evidence

The justice department and the NPA have both denied reports of an alleged “stand-off” between them over access to “vital state capture evidence”, ...
3 weeks ago

