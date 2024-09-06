South Africa

WATCH LIVE | DA's urgent application to interdict Hlophe's JSC designation

By TimesLIVE - 06 September 2024 - 10:51

The Western Cape High Court is on Friday hearing an urgent application that the Democratic Alliance and two other organisations have brought to interdict Dr John Hlophe's designation to the Judicial Service Commission.

