Two Limpopo traffic officers who allegedly demanded a bribe from a motorist, unaware he was a Hawks official travelling with his colleagues, were arrested on Thursday.
The duo, aged 33 and 36, were arrested for alleged corruption by the Hawks' Polokwane-based serious corruption investigators in Groblersdal.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Lethunya Mmuroa said the members were travelling in a state car on Van Riebeck Street when traffic police stopped the vehicle.
“The officials informed the driver he had contravened the National Road Traffic Act by using a cellphone while driving a motor vehicle. They asked him to produce a driver's licence. He gave it to one of them, and they requested him to get out of his car [and go] to theirs,” said Mmuroa.
The traffic officer in the driver's seat allegedly told the driver to buy them lunch so they wouldn't issue him with a ticket. The driver apologised, but the second traffic cop allegedly insisted he buy the meal.
“They demanded R100 from him. He went to his colleagues to ask for cash and handed it to the traffic officials. The Hawks arrested them immediately after receiving and pocketing the money,” said Mmuroa.
The traffic officials are expected to appear in the Groblersdal magistrate's court soon to face corruption charges.
TimesLIVE
Traffic cops arrested for ‘demanding R100 bribe’ from Hawks official
Image: 123RF/scanrail
