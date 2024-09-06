'Learning how to sit up in rehabilitation can be tough'

Part of Kwananda's therapy included being taught self-care and how to use his hands for things like eating, grooming, and dressing and Morris said the therapy team also taught him mobility tips like turning and rolling in the bed so he could move better by himself.
“The team introduced him to using a wheelchair, which is difficult to master. Accepting that you must use a wheelchair is not easy, so to get to a stage where he’s able to confidently and competently use a wheelchair is something I admire," said Morris.
“Once a person has a better understanding of how to navigate their new body, we then look at ways in which they can better move within their home and community environments and ultimately look at how we can reintegrate them back into the workplace. This is when we can say they have been successfully rehabilitated. Kwananda played a very proactive role in this.
“While actively driving his own in-patient rehabilitation programme, Kwananda also bought himself a laptop and decided to start learning a new skill so that one day he’d be able to go back to work and continue providing for his family. Although he wasn’t completely computer literate before, his employers wanted to offer him an adapted position. They wanted him back, and he was determined to offer them something new as well."
Morris said a considerable focus was on making sure that Kwananda could cope with his injuries – emotionally and psychologically.
Kwananda said accepting it was not easy and shared that he battled to use a wheelchair.
“But, I did. What got me to that point was when I was watching soccer and saw that football fly through the air, I’d feel like it was the bullet coming towards me. I even heard the sound of the bullet. Sometimes, I’d close my eyes and change the channel. I knew that if I wanted to live a normal life, I couldn’t be like this. I chose to accept what had happened and live positively, putting that into practice. That’s when things changed for the better.”
And now, he's back at work.
“To work as a security guard is not easy. To hear someone has been shot at their post is not easy. I help motivate others. When they see me, some of them can’t believe I’m alive. Some of them even cry when they see I’m in a wheelchair, and I comfort them. Even as I speak to you, I’m at my post at work. I’m teaching people because of my experience. That’s important to me.
“She [wife] resigned from work to come and assist me and has been a big support for me. She’s never complained, not for a single day... When the physiotherapist is trying to teach you something you feel you can’t manage, recreate it into something you can do. Then, it becomes a step to help you succeed where you previously failed. At the start of my rehabilitation, it seemed impossible to learn to sit up in bed, but now I have so many different ways I can do it. It’s all about creativity.”
'Learning how to sit up in rehabilitation can be tough'
Guard shares recovery journey after sustaining spinal cord injuries
Image: SUPPLIED
Security officer Vincent Kwananda, who sustained spinal cord injuries following a shooting at his workplace, first had to accept his condition and then embark on a journey to a new life.
Kwananda was shot while on duty in Delmas, Mpumalanga, after three armed robbers stormed his workplace.
He fractured his T1 and T2 thoracic vertebrae – nerves that go into the top of the chest as well as into the arm and hand, according to Spine Health.
Thursday is International Spinal Cord Injury Day.
“When I woke up from a coma in hospital, they told me what had happened. I didn’t ask many questions. I couldn’t remember anything,” says Kwananda.
Dr Aneesa Khan, a general practitioner with a special interest in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital, says Kwananda sustained life-changing injuries.
“Mr Kwananda’s injuries were addressed at the Netcare Alberton Hospital, and six weeks later, after he was medically stable, he came to us for rehabilitation,” she said.
“When patients first arrive, they’re only just starting to recover from an acute, traumatic event. They are often anxious and still in a physical state of recovery. Kwananda experienced weakness from the chest downward as a result of the injury.”
Jessica Morris, a senior occupational therapist at the Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital, said Kwananda had very limited movement in his fingers.
“His occupational therapist taught him how to use assisted devices like universal cuffs and assistive devices to obtain more independence. A year later, he can extend his fingers a little and can form a grasp with his fingers mostly without these devices. We’re still exploring some other ways to help him. With any spinal cord injury, there are lifelong changes and adaptations needed.
“He was adamant he wanted to go back to work from his first day here. We hope that one day he will be able to be fully reintegrated back at work,” said Morris.
Kwananda's journey to rehabilitation involved him and other patients being there for each other.
He recalled seeing some patients weeping because of how their lives had changed.
“I would talk to them and say, you know what guys, crying doesn’t change anything. When you change your mindset, things start to happen.”
Nurse advocates for safe abortion in public hospitals
Part of Kwananda's therapy included being taught self-care and how to use his hands for things like eating, grooming, and dressing and Morris said the therapy team also taught him mobility tips like turning and rolling in the bed so he could move better by himself.
“The team introduced him to using a wheelchair, which is difficult to master. Accepting that you must use a wheelchair is not easy, so to get to a stage where he’s able to confidently and competently use a wheelchair is something I admire," said Morris.
“Once a person has a better understanding of how to navigate their new body, we then look at ways in which they can better move within their home and community environments and ultimately look at how we can reintegrate them back into the workplace. This is when we can say they have been successfully rehabilitated. Kwananda played a very proactive role in this.
“While actively driving his own in-patient rehabilitation programme, Kwananda also bought himself a laptop and decided to start learning a new skill so that one day he’d be able to go back to work and continue providing for his family. Although he wasn’t completely computer literate before, his employers wanted to offer him an adapted position. They wanted him back, and he was determined to offer them something new as well."
Morris said a considerable focus was on making sure that Kwananda could cope with his injuries – emotionally and psychologically.
Kwananda said accepting it was not easy and shared that he battled to use a wheelchair.
“But, I did. What got me to that point was when I was watching soccer and saw that football fly through the air, I’d feel like it was the bullet coming towards me. I even heard the sound of the bullet. Sometimes, I’d close my eyes and change the channel. I knew that if I wanted to live a normal life, I couldn’t be like this. I chose to accept what had happened and live positively, putting that into practice. That’s when things changed for the better.”
And now, he's back at work.
“To work as a security guard is not easy. To hear someone has been shot at their post is not easy. I help motivate others. When they see me, some of them can’t believe I’m alive. Some of them even cry when they see I’m in a wheelchair, and I comfort them. Even as I speak to you, I’m at my post at work. I’m teaching people because of my experience. That’s important to me.
“She [wife] resigned from work to come and assist me and has been a big support for me. She’s never complained, not for a single day... When the physiotherapist is trying to teach you something you feel you can’t manage, recreate it into something you can do. Then, it becomes a step to help you succeed where you previously failed. At the start of my rehabilitation, it seemed impossible to learn to sit up in bed, but now I have so many different ways I can do it. It’s all about creativity.”
Nurses share challenges, pleasures of being in the profession
Epileptic nurse learns to manage her life with the condition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos