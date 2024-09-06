South Africa

Government to launch exile repatriation programme during Heritage Month

06 September 2024 - 11:35
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Acting minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa addressing media at the post-Cabinet briefing.
Acting minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa addressing media at the post-Cabinet briefing.
Image: Maropene Ramokgopa/X

The government will launch the exile repatriation programme in September.

This initiative is part of South Africa's efforts to honour and restore the legacy of those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

Acting minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa shared details of the programme during a press briefing on Wednesday, where she also discussed the outcomes of the recent cabinet meeting and plans for Heritage Month.

“During this month, the government will launch the exile repatriation project aimed at bringing home the remains of the freedom fighters who died in exile to help bring closure to their families and the healing and restoration of our nation.”

She emphasised this initiative is not just a symbolic gesture but a crucial part of the national policy for the repatriation and restitution of human remains and heritage objects.

“Those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom have laid the path for our constitutional democracy, founded on the principle of human dignity and equal rights for everyone.

“Government calls on South Africans to use Heritage Month to foster greater national cohesion and the shared national identity, as well as honour those who sacrificed their lives for us to gain the freedom we enjoy today. Government also calls on South Africans to use this month to spend time with their families,” she said.

Heritage Day, which falls on September 24, is a public holiday dedicated to celebrating the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

This year's Heritage Month theme, “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom,” highlights the resistance and liberation heritage route programme.

It focuses on honouring the selfless struggle heroes and heroines who played pivotal roles in South Africa's liberation.

TimesLIVE

Yanga Chief retraces his roots in new docu-series

Rapper Yanga Chief, real name Yanga Ntshakaza, got to reconnect with his Xhosa heritage and culture in a new docu-series which saw him travel from ...
S Mag
1 day ago

NATHANIEL LEE | Mother tongue language is part and parcel of worship

The marginalisation of African languages continues unabated as we approach Heritage Month, with the dominance of English gaining traction.
Opinion
1 week ago

Pilani Bubu on mission to restore African stories through music

Afro folk musician Pilani Bubu has praised the decline of American influence in homegrown sound and culture.
S Mag
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls
Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction