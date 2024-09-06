“During this month, the government will launch the exile repatriation project aimed at bringing home the remains of the freedom fighters who died in exile to help bring closure to their families and the healing and restoration of our nation.”
She emphasised this initiative is not just a symbolic gesture but a crucial part of the national policy for the repatriation and restitution of human remains and heritage objects.
“Those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom have laid the path for our constitutional democracy, founded on the principle of human dignity and equal rights for everyone.
“Government calls on South Africans to use Heritage Month to foster greater national cohesion and the shared national identity, as well as honour those who sacrificed their lives for us to gain the freedom we enjoy today. Government also calls on South Africans to use this month to spend time with their families,” she said.
Heritage Day, which falls on September 24, is a public holiday dedicated to celebrating the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.
This year's Heritage Month theme, “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom,” highlights the resistance and liberation heritage route programme.
It focuses on honouring the selfless struggle heroes and heroines who played pivotal roles in South Africa's liberation.
Government to launch exile repatriation programme during Heritage Month
Image: Maropene Ramokgopa/X
