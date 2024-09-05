South Africa

Two arrested for allegedly manufacturing fake money

05 September 2024 - 09:49
Jude Yaya Oka and Evans Akor Tiku were arrested on Tuesday.
Jude Yaya Oka and Evans Akor Tiku were arrested on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied
Jude Yaya Oka and Evans Akor Tiku were arrested on Tuesday
Jude Yaya Oka and Evans Akor Tiku were arrested on Tuesday
Image: Supplied

Two men have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit US dollar and rand currency from a house in Pretoria. 

Jude Yaya Oka and Evans Akor Tiku were arrested on Tuesday by the Pretoria-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in collaboration with the SAPS K9 unit as well as the South African Reserve Bank representatives operationalised information received from Counter & Security Intelligence, Crime Intelligence.

“The team descended at the premises in Silver Lakes, Pretoria. A self-storage unit was subjected to a search. This was after the two suspects  were interviewed. Inside the storage were black plastic bags that the accused were busy loading into a nearby parked motor vehicle,” said Hawks Capt Lloyd Ramovha.

Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied

Ramovha said during the arrest law officials seized the fake money, a printer that was used to manufacture the counterfeit money, vehicle used in the commission of offence, digital safes and money-counter machines. Police also seized two machines they allegedly used to manufacture the fake money including the black powder that is usually called Black Dollar.

The pair have been charged with contravention of the Currency Act and violation of the Reserve Bank Act. 

"The accused status in the country is still being verified with Department of Home Affairs in terms of the Immigration Act, said Ramovha. 

They are set to appear for bail application next Tuesday at Pretoria magistrate's court.

Moloih@sowetan.co.za

SowetanLIVE

Phala Phala theft suspect has a newborn child

The domestic worker who was fingered as the alleged brain’s trust behind the break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm has requested ...
News
9 months ago

Hawks update reveals most accused were convicted for fraud

In the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year, fraud contributed to the highest number of convictions, with a total of 63, Hawks head Lt-Gen ...
News
6 months ago

Senegal fits inmates with ankle tags to reduce prison crowding

Eight months after her arrest, a heavily pregnant detainee was escorted into court in Senegal's capital Dakar for the start of a trial for her ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Siphesihle Ndlovu confident in Bafana during Afcon qualifiers
DA's urgent court application to interdict Dr John Hlophe's JSC ...