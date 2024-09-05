Police recovered an estimated R20m worth of stolen copper cables from a scrapyard in Queensburgh, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the operation, which involved members of the Hawks, followed an investigation into alleged illegal activities at the scrapyard.
“Police gathered intelligence on Tuesday about illegal activities at the scrapyard and an operation, spearheaded by public order policing, was planned,” Netshiunda said.
The eThekwini municipality confirmed a large portion of the stolen cables belonged to them.
The 59-year-old manager of the scrapyard was arrested and will appear in court soon.
This recovery comes just months after R8m worth of copper cables were found buried underground in a yard in Durban.
Our sister publication TimesLIVE previously reported two men were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables belonging to the municipality, Transnet, Telkom and Prasa.
R20m worth of stolen copper cables recovered in KZN scrapyard
Image: South African Police Services/ Facebook
