South Africa

‘Hitman’ behind Limpopo businessman’s murder nabbed

05 September 2024 - 11:00
A suspect linked to the murder of a Limpopo businessman will appear in court. Stock image.
Image: Ben Gingell

A man believed to be the hitman in the murder of a businessman is expected to appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday.

The suspect, 30, handed himself over to Groblersdal police on Tuesday after the June 5 murder of a 49-year-old businessman, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

“The deceased was residing in a plot at Uitspanning under Dennilton precinct and was reportedly involved in multiple businesses when he met his untimely death while travelling along the Elandsdoorn road between Dennilton and Loskop Dam.

“The victim, who was driving a silver Grey Polo Vivo, was shot [dead] allegedly by an unknown male suspect who fled the scene in a blue BMW sedan,” Ledwaba said.

A murder case was opened and transferred to the provincial murder and robbery unit for further investigation.

This week the suspect handed himself over in the presence of his attorney.

“He is due to make his first court appearance at Groblersdal magistrate's court on Thursday,” police said.

TimesLIVE

