We're dealing harshly with extortionists - Mchunu
Pensioners, RAF recipients latest targets of gangs
Image: Phando Jikelo / Parliament of SA
"Police know criminals, that is why they arrest and even shoot them. We are encouraging them [police] to go on those two [things]."
This is how police minister Senzo Mchunu responded to criticism that their plans to deal with extortion gangs that have been terrorising communities were inadequate. Mchunu, however, said police were dealing with criminals head-on.
Mchunu was briefing parliament on Tuesday, amid ongoing public outcry over extortion gangs which have forced businesses to pay protection fees or close.
He said they're taking a tough stance as extortion has now reached levels where communities “have become very angry, bitter and agitated, the pain has gone very deep”.
“Most of them [extortionists] are individuals who do not want to work but rather choose to parade as armies of murderous parasites that must be fought and rejected by society as a whole.
”They are often heavily armed, operating in groups that instill fear and chaos. The relative silence of communities and low reporting is all due to these fears.”
He said in a recent operation, extortionists were confronted in Milnerton, Cape Town, where four people were killed in a shootout with police and another four hospitalised.
“Generally, there is more extortion going on than meets the eye. This requires more crime intelligence operations,” he said.
“We have initiated the signing of cooperative agreements with provincial and local governments with operational plans seeking to integrate our resources against crime. Currently, the operational plan is being rolled out in Cape Town with its new six sub-districts.
“The model will be replicated in all metros in the country. The operational plan will include CPFs (community policing forums) and private security companies.”
Mchunu told parliament about plans to arrest the criminals or deal with them head-on.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded: "You are saying the reports [about extortionists] are not coming to the police stations; that is dishonesty. By the way, you are the only people who don't know these criminals that are extorting communities.
"The police in SA are claiming ignorance; our people know [these criminals] and the reason the police are claiming ignorance is because the police are embedded, is because correctional services is embedded," Ndlozi said.
Ndlozi said there was no comprehensive crime prevention strategy and "until that happens you are always going to run after the facts".
"You are going to work with provinces and signing agreements; that has been done before. You are going to work with CPFs and security companies; that has been done before.
"There is nothing that has come out today as to what are you planning to do with the people who are extracting 30% and rendering the state dysfunctional at a local level."
But Mchunu said officers were "going out to confront crime and use whatever it means to deal with them so that we have a crime-free SA, and it is important that our children and all of us are free of criminality".
He said they have been seeing "shocking incidents of lowest morality", where church services, funerals and other family-related functions are being disrupted by extortionists.
Mchunu said his department had identified loopholes that needed to be tightened up so that criminals don't get arrested and are back in communities soon after.
In provinces such as the Free State, extortionists targeted pensioners and those who received payments from the Road Accident Fund.
He said operations were also underway in the Eastern Cape, focusing on Mthatha and Nelson Mandela Bay, targeting similar crimes, including illegal occupation of buildings and stock theft.
In addition, Mchunu said, three weeks ago three people were arrested in Bronkhorspruit in Gauteng. On Monday, a suspect was shot dead during a shootout with police investigating extortion cases in Mpumalanga.
Mchunu declares war on extortionists
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the officers responded to reports of serious criminal activities, including extortion, attempted murder and related offences, during the early hours of the morning.
Three suspects were shot – one fatally and the other two wounded – during the shootout, and a manhunt has been launched for the fourth suspect who fled the scene.
On Monday, six suspects wanted for crimes including murder and extortion in KZN were killed during a shootout with police in Durban.
DA MP Ian Cameron said extortion had reached a point of crisis: “Extortion acts as an additional illegal tax on an already strained economy, [are] draining businesses of much-needed funds.”
Vuyolwethu Zungula of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) said extortionists had no regard for law-abiding citizens.
"The national government needs to follow the lead of the KZN police in dealing decisively with criminals. The KZN police have shown the country the type of attitude we need to have towards criminals. There must be a no-nonsense approach. The people all over the country appreciate and support the work that is being done by police in KZN," said Zungula.
"All police officers must be encouraged to use maximum force whenever their lives are under threat from extortionists and criminals. The state can't keep burying criminals who lose their lives while protecting criminals from criminals."
