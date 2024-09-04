“I won’t lie and say I worked very hard in grooming her, she is just a natural,” said Nkula.
Sne has five medals from local and provincial pool tournaments. Although she did not win any medal in her last competition in Durban, she became one of the 105 players who qualified to compete in England on October 11-20.
She loves playing pool because as it takes her places, opening up the world for her at her young age.
"I love playing pool so much and I cannot wait to get to England and show what I am about. I am going there to play my best pool ever."
Her mother Ntombifuthi Gwele said her daughter’s talent has made them proud as a family.
“I think she is the one who will put us (family) on the map, looking at how great she plays pool. We ensure that we attend her tournaments and remind her that we believe in her.”
According to Blackball SA president, Vincent Pillay, this sport is the least recognised, which makes it hard for it to be able to pay for the fees of all the 105 contestants who will be in England.
"We are only able to pay for the first team from the top five pool champions from each province and that costs us R1.5m. Also our members only pay R500-a-year membership fee and that is not enough to help with international trips," Pillay said.
Sne is one of the competitors who will not be funded by the organisation. As a result, she would need R41,200, mainly for flights and accommodation, to travel to England.
"I know Sne has [been] given the opportunity to compete in England and will definitely be a force to be reckoned with. However, the unfortunate part in pool is that you must raise money for yourself. Pool is not yet recognised by the government. So, we have to raise funds by ourselves," Nkula said.
To help Sne get to England please contact her coach Ntsikelelo Nkula on 073 309 3690 or Matthew Kgatla, her deputy principal at Winnie Ngwekazi Primary, on 082 350 4739.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls
Sne (12) has qualified for an international event in England
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A Soweto girl who started playing pool when she was so small that she would stand on a chair to reach the table has been selected to represent SA at the 2024 Hawley Cup in Bridlington, England.
Snenhlanhla Princess Gwele says she fell in love with the pool game by watching her father play with his friends at the place where she now practice the sport.
“I used to watch my father and his friends play pool as a little girl. I became inspired and asked them to teach me how to play. Although it took me five years until I got it right, I never gave up because of the love I have for this game.
“My coach used to put a chair for me to step on to be able to reach the height on the pool table and holding the stick was one of the hard things as a little girl,” said the 12-year-old.
Sne, as she is popular known, is a grade 7 pupil at Winnie Ngwekazi Primary School in Pimville.
Showing Sowetan how she approaches the game, she said she was strategic about which ball she would land into the hole. We noted how she quietly moved around the table to figure out strategy and measurements.
Snenhlanhla Princess Gwele, who started playing snooker when she was so small that she would stand on a chair to reach the pool table has, been selected in the Blackball women category to represent SA at the 2024 Hawley Cup in Bridlington, England.
She said the pool was not just for pleasure but a game that also teaches her to focus and to be patient.
“Snooker teaches you to move in angles, it’s like I’m doing extra mathematics classes by just channelling myself on how to shoot a ball without hitting others.”
Sne’s coach, Ntsikelelo Nkula, opened his Amabherete Pool Club in 2012 to help young people in his community to see pool as a professional sport rather than a hobby.
He used to play pool in a tavern because there were no other facilities that offered the sport beyond the drinking places. He later realised that there is more to the sport than fun in the tavern, hence his decision to open the pool club in the community.
Nkula said was practising with older players to prepare for the international competition, in order to sharpen her skills.
“She plays much better than her peers and we cannot limit her greatness by only pairing her with her peers.
“I won’t lie and say I worked very hard in grooming her, she is just a natural,” said Nkula.
Sne has five medals from local and provincial pool tournaments. Although she did not win any medal in her last competition in Durban, she became one of the 105 players who qualified to compete in England on October 11-20.
She loves playing pool because as it takes her places, opening up the world for her at her young age.
"I love playing pool so much and I cannot wait to get to England and show what I am about. I am going there to play my best pool ever."
Her mother Ntombifuthi Gwele said her daughter’s talent has made them proud as a family.
“I think she is the one who will put us (family) on the map, looking at how great she plays pool. We ensure that we attend her tournaments and remind her that we believe in her.”
According to Blackball SA president, Vincent Pillay, this sport is the least recognised, which makes it hard for it to be able to pay for the fees of all the 105 contestants who will be in England.
"We are only able to pay for the first team from the top five pool champions from each province and that costs us R1.5m. Also our members only pay R500-a-year membership fee and that is not enough to help with international trips," Pillay said.
Sne is one of the competitors who will not be funded by the organisation. As a result, she would need R41,200, mainly for flights and accommodation, to travel to England.
"I know Sne has [been] given the opportunity to compete in England and will definitely be a force to be reckoned with. However, the unfortunate part in pool is that you must raise money for yourself. Pool is not yet recognised by the government. So, we have to raise funds by ourselves," Nkula said.
To help Sne get to England please contact her coach Ntsikelelo Nkula on 073 309 3690 or Matthew Kgatla, her deputy principal at Winnie Ngwekazi Primary, on 082 350 4739.
SowetanLIVE
International Chess Day: helping pupils develop their decision-making capacity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos