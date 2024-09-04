North West police have opened an inquest docket after their truck burst into flames leaving one person dead and the other sustaining serious burn injuries.
The two were allegedly temporarily kept at the back of a police truck that was parked at Morokweng police station when it caught fire.
Spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwaabone said they were still investigating why the men were inside the truck as it had not yet been determined.
“Internal departmental investigation to determine circumstances that led to the keeping of the men in the truck have been instituted. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the inquest."
Mokgwaabone said they were able to establish that the first man, the deceased, was put into the truck just after 10pm.
The second man, who was badly burnt, was put into the truck about an hour later.
“The fire was noticed at 1.50am. A man [age not known] died apparently due to smoke inhalation while the other, aged 24, was taken to hospital as a result of burn wounds.
“The men allegedly burnt while at the back of a truck in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Morokweng police station near Ganyesa outside Vryburg,” said Mokgwaabone.
According to Mokgwaabone, it is not yet known what caused the fire and they were not in a position to speculate.
“We are investigating internally what happened,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Police probe incident where truck caught fire, leaving a person dead, another injured
Image: Gareth Wilson
North West police have opened an inquest docket after their truck burst into flames leaving one person dead and the other sustaining serious burn injuries.
The two were allegedly temporarily kept at the back of a police truck that was parked at Morokweng police station when it caught fire.
Spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwaabone said they were still investigating why the men were inside the truck as it had not yet been determined.
“Internal departmental investigation to determine circumstances that led to the keeping of the men in the truck have been instituted. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the inquest."
Mokgwaabone said they were able to establish that the first man, the deceased, was put into the truck just after 10pm.
The second man, who was badly burnt, was put into the truck about an hour later.
“The fire was noticed at 1.50am. A man [age not known] died apparently due to smoke inhalation while the other, aged 24, was taken to hospital as a result of burn wounds.
“The men allegedly burnt while at the back of a truck in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Morokweng police station near Ganyesa outside Vryburg,” said Mokgwaabone.
According to Mokgwaabone, it is not yet known what caused the fire and they were not in a position to speculate.
“We are investigating internally what happened,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
KZN police commissioner says his teams will continue to do their job despite scrutiny
We're dealing harshly with extortionists - Mchunu
Police hunt for rape suspect allegedly targeting pupils as they travel to school in Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos