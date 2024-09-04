“According to my witnesses, there were three shots that were fired and there were three people that were injured as a result. Senzo was shot dead, Longwe shot himself in his ankle and the other shot is the one that was fired on the floor, and as a result, Zandi was injured,” he said at the time.
However, Twala said: "I heard those two lawyers, (Adv Malesela) Teffo and Mngomezulu, making a lot of noise. They were not there. Who are they to say he (Longwe) shot Senzo, he shot himself and all that?
"They were not there. The people who were in the house, including my son, know who shot Senzo. They (Teffo and Mngomezulu) cannot just come to the public and make lots of noise as if they know what happened."
Twala said Longwe had been battling drug addiction since he was 17 and he had taken him to over 30 rehabilitation centres to no avail.
Meyiwa was shot and killed at around 8pm on October 26 2014 at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, during an alleged robbery.
Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of murdering him.
They have all pleaded not guilty
SowetanLIVE
My son Longwe is a thief and druggie, but murderer ... definitely not, says Chicco Twala
Image: Timeslive/Kabelo Mokoena
Popular musician and producer Chicco Twala says he won't defend his son Longwe if he is accused of being a thief, but that claims he shot Senzo Meyiwa were crazy.
"My son will never do that, he didn't shoot Senzo. I won't defend my son when you say he stole from you because I know he is a thief and I won't defend him if you say he takes drugs because I know he is a druggie, but if you say my son is a murderer ... he shot someone, you are definitely crazy," he said.
Twala was speaking outside the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday where Longwe appeared for a charge of theft. It is alleged that Longwe and his brother Sello stole their father's music equipment worth R200,000.
Twala had laid charges against his sons.
During the Meyiwa murder trial, Adv Thulani Mngomezulu – who is accused number 1 Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya's lawyer – told the court that Longwe was the one who shot the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.
When cross-examining ballistic expert Col Chris Mangena last month, Mngomezulu said there was a theory he would prove that Longwe is the one who shot Meyiwa.
“According to my witnesses, there were three shots that were fired and there were three people that were injured as a result. Senzo was shot dead, Longwe shot himself in his ankle and the other shot is the one that was fired on the floor, and as a result, Zandi was injured,” he said at the time.
However, Twala said: "I heard those two lawyers, (Adv Malesela) Teffo and Mngomezulu, making a lot of noise. They were not there. Who are they to say he (Longwe) shot Senzo, he shot himself and all that?
"They were not there. The people who were in the house, including my son, know who shot Senzo. They (Teffo and Mngomezulu) cannot just come to the public and make lots of noise as if they know what happened."
Twala said Longwe had been battling drug addiction since he was 17 and he had taken him to over 30 rehabilitation centres to no avail.
Meyiwa was shot and killed at around 8pm on October 26 2014 at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, during an alleged robbery.
Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of murdering him.
They have all pleaded not guilty
SowetanLIVE
Chicco Twala's sons arrested for theft
Longwe Twala and brother to appear in court over theft allegations
Chicco: I visited Meyiwa's mom to assure her justice will prevail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos