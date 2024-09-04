South Africa

Mother and son in court over husband's murder

04 September 2024 - 17:02
A 39-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son allegedly killed her husband and then rushed to neighbours to claim the man was murdered during a robbery at their home.

North West police spokesperson Col Amanda Funani said Refiloe Malekoa and her son Goitsimang Madibela were arrested on Monday at their home in Maubane village, near Makapanstad, and charged with murder.

They appeared at Moretele magistrate's court on Wednesday for bail application.

According to Funani, reports were that Lucas Molekoa, 63, and his stepson Goitsimang were watching soccer on television on Sunday when an argument ensued between them.

It is alleged the argument became physical and the mother attempted to separate the two but failed.
Police spokesperson Col Amanda Funani

"It is alleged the argument became physical and the mother attempted to separate the two but failed. It is further alleged that on realising that her husband was overpowering her son, Refilwe hit Molekoa with an object over the head and he collapsed," said Funani.

Funani said Refiloe and Goitsimang  then strangled Molekoa with a rope and then went outside to call neighbours, claiming there was a house robbery.

"Police were called and the two suspects were taken in for questioning. The pair was later charged with murder after investigations revealed they allegedly killed the victim."

The accused were remanded in custody until Friday where their bail application was expected to continue.

