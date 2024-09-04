South Africa

Longwe Twala and brother to appear in court over theft allegations

Chico Twala opened case against sons for allegedly stealing from his house

By Botho Molosankwe - 04 September 2024 - 10:14
Longwe Twala is alleged to have broken into his father's studio and stolen equipment.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Longwe Twala, the son of popular musician and producer Chicco Twala was expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning over allegations of theft.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Col Mavela Masondo, confirmed to Sowetan that Twala opened a case of theft against his two sons, Longwe and his namesake Sello after they allegedly stole several items from his house.

"The suspects who are aged 34 and 39 are expected to appear before Randburg magistrate's court on facing a charge of theft," said Masondo.

It is not the first time that Twala had his son arrested.

Back in 2020, the musician handed Longwe over to the Diepkloof Police Station over allegations that he had stolen a cellphone.

