South Africa

Illegal mining kingpin and co-accused to appear in court for pre-trial

Ngobeni and syndicate face charges of trading in illicit gold, money laundering, fraud, racketeering and violating the Immigration Act

04 September 2024 - 11:18
Zingai Dhliwayo, an illicit gold trader operating in Carletonville. Dhliwayo used Bethuel Ngobeni's identity to splash R4,2m on six cars and two homes.
Image: Thulani Mbele

An alleged illicit gold-trading syndicate is expected to appear before the Pretoria high court for a pre-trial on Wednesday.

Bethuel Ngobeni also known as Zingai Dhliwayo is set to appear with eight other co-accused Nhlanhla Magwaca (real name James Sigauke), Zimbabweans Dumisa Moyo and Kudzai Mashaya and South African brothers Thabo and Moseki Sechele while others are Ngobeni’s lover Lerato Bathabeng, Poppy Mathongwane and Neo Duba. They are facing charges of trading in illicit gold, money laundering, fraud, racketeering and violating the Immigration Act, among others.

It is alleged that the group ran a syndicate in which it worked with miners to steal gold bearing-material from different mines in Carletonville and Khutsong on the West Rand. They'd allegedly processed material and later sold it in the black market at a price based on the Stock Exchange.

Although Dhliwayo is referred to as Ngobeni in the court papers, it was revealed that he built his mining empire using Ngobeni's stolen identity.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has attached 51 vehicles, seven houses and 16 bank accounts belonging to illegal mining kingpins.

Early this year, Sowetan revealed how the group lived a lavish lifestyle and that Bathebeng flexed about her assets on social media.

She bragged about her large house in Khutsong Extension 4 which stands out like a castle among the four-roomed RDP houses that surround it.

The state has enlisted 35 witnesses, including car dealership employees, department of home affairs workers and minerals regulators.

