A KwaZulu-Natal plumber plans to buy a “warm home” for his wife and two children after bagging more than R38m in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.
“I also want to invest in my children's education and save for their future. It's important to me that this money continues to support us for a long time. I’m eager to receive financial advice and learn about proper investments,” he said.
The lucky winner discovered the life-changing news on Sunday evening while getting ready for bed.
“I received an SMS from the bank earlier informing me I had won money and needed to contact Ithuba. I hadn’t checked the numbers yet so I wasn’t sure how much I had won. I usually leave it to the bank for small wins, which they deposit directly. Previously I’ve only won small amounts like R50, R100 or R5.
“As I made my way to the Ithuba office I was hoping for at least R1m to help improve our home. Even that seemed like a stretch. Imagine my shock when I found I had won R38m — I felt overwhelmed, as if I were in a dream.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “While this winner is happy about his winnings, he understandably feels overwhelmed. We recognise winning such an amount can have a profound impact. That’s why we offer trauma counselling and financial advice to winners of R50,000 and more. We are excited for what lies ahead for him and his family.”
TimesLIVE
'I felt overwhelmed, as if I were in a dream': KZN plumber wins R38m
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A KwaZulu-Natal plumber plans to buy a “warm home” for his wife and two children after bagging more than R38m in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.
“I also want to invest in my children's education and save for their future. It's important to me that this money continues to support us for a long time. I’m eager to receive financial advice and learn about proper investments,” he said.
The lucky winner discovered the life-changing news on Sunday evening while getting ready for bed.
“I received an SMS from the bank earlier informing me I had won money and needed to contact Ithuba. I hadn’t checked the numbers yet so I wasn’t sure how much I had won. I usually leave it to the bank for small wins, which they deposit directly. Previously I’ve only won small amounts like R50, R100 or R5.
“As I made my way to the Ithuba office I was hoping for at least R1m to help improve our home. Even that seemed like a stretch. Imagine my shock when I found I had won R38m — I felt overwhelmed, as if I were in a dream.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “While this winner is happy about his winnings, he understandably feels overwhelmed. We recognise winning such an amount can have a profound impact. That’s why we offer trauma counselling and financial advice to winners of R50,000 and more. We are excited for what lies ahead for him and his family.”
TimesLIVE
Mother of two plans to spoil children and travel after bagging R7.8m Lotto jackpot
Capetonian's R21m lottery win will help him start his dream EMS business
Nelspruit punter to spend Christmas a multimillionaire with R20.8m lottery win: Check your tickets
‘Persistence truly pays off,’ says youngster who bagged R22m jackpot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos