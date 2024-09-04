GCIS acting director-general welcomes Daniel Mthimkhulu's sentencing

“The sentence marks a significant victory in the fight against corruption and fraud within the country’s institutions. It further demonstrates the government’s commitment to rooting out dishonest practices and ensuring accountability at all levels.
A government communication and information system acting director-general says the sentencing of Daniel Mthimkhulu demonstrates the government’s commitment to rooting out dishonest practices and ensuring accountability at all levels.
Mthimkhulu, a former head of engineering at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for nine counts of fraud, which include a misrepresentation of qualifications.
Mthimkhulu claimed to have acquired a master’s degree from the University of Witwatersrand and a doctorate in engineering management from the Technische Universitat Munchen in Germany.
Nomonde Mnukwa, the acting director-general for the government communication and information system, said the state was thankful to law enforcement agencies, the judicial system and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for their diligent work in ensuring that justice is served.
“The sentence marks a significant victory in the fight against corruption and fraud within the country’s institutions. It further demonstrates the government’s commitment to rooting out dishonest practices and ensuring accountability at all levels.
“We will continue to support and strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who engage in fraudulent activities are held accountable and that the principles of transparency and integrity are upheld,” said Mnukwa.
Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said prosecutor Adv James Bhengu from the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit had argued that Prasa suffered prejudice as it was induced into employing and keeping Mthimkhulu in its employment, under a false and fraudulent profile.
“In June 2010, he lied to Prasa about a received job offer from a German engineering firm, for a position as an engineering services specialist at a salary of R2.8m per annum. Consequently, Prasa made Mthimkhulu a counter-offer in September 2010 at a salary of R2.8m,” said Mjonondwane.
The Supreme Court of Appeal found that Mthimkhlulu played a central role which led to the agency awarding Swifambo Rail Leasing a R3.5bn tender for trains unsuitable for the country's network in 2013.
