Details announced for Bishop Jessica's memorial and funeral services

Details of the memorial and funeral services for renowned poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni have been announced after her death on August 31.

A memorial service will be held at The Market Theatre, Newtown, Johannesburg (John Kani Theatre) on Friday September 6, from 2pm.

The ceremony is set to be a celebration of her life, reflecting on her contribution to the creative and cultural industries.

A dedicated theme of traditional wear has been placed as a reminder of her deep commitment to her culture and heritage.