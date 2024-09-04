DA mourns ‘silent architect’ behind many of the party’s electoral successes
Gregory Krumbock was ‘a forward thinker always looking for ways to enhance the nation’s standing on the global stage’
Late DA stalwart Gregory Krumbock realised his lifelong goal to see his hometown of uMngeni become the first DA-led municipality in KwaZulu-Natal — and the party said it was encouraged by his legacy.
Krumbock, 64, died Tuesday after struggling with a heart condition and subsequent complications. He had served the party and South Africans for almost 40 years.
In his hometown in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Krumbock was credited with being at the forefront of his party’s resistance to the demarcation board’s mooted plans of amalgamating uMngeni and Mpofana municipalities.
“He drove campaigns on the ground with an aim of making the demarcation board understand the true feelings of the community members. He was a hard worker and often inspired the whole team in the constituency,” said uMngeni speaker Janis Holmes.
🕊️ It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we have learnt today of the passing of Gregory Krumbock, a dedicated Member of Parliament, the Democratic Alliance's National Campaign Manager for many elections, including campaign 2024, a visionary strategist and a… pic.twitter.com/bw2KvAfKXJ— DA KZN (@DA_KZN) September 3, 2024
But Krumbock’s influence extended beyond his hometown; the DA credited him with playing an enormous leadership role in KZN, from fundraising chair to provincial chair, provincial and national campaign manager, as well as a long-standing MP.
DA federal leader Helen Zille described Krumbock as a dedicated national campaign manager for the past two elections whose commitment to the party's values was unwavering. His contribution to the DA cause was immeasurable, she said.
“A visionary strategist and a stalwart of the DA, Krumbock was not just a colleague he was a friend, a mentor and a passionate advocate for democracy in South Africa,” said Zille.
Zille praised Krumbock’s tenure as shadow minister of tourism for his ability to bring fresh perspectives to the table, being a forward thinker who was always looking for ways to enhance the nation’s standing on the global stage and to improve the lives of all South Africans.
“But Greg’s influence went far beyond his official titles, he was the silent architect behind many of the DA’s electoral successes, a strategic mastermind who understood the intricacies of the political landscape better than most.
“His operational brilliance and meticulous planning were instrumental in turning the DA into a formidable electoral machine, capable of weathering the storms and seizing opportunities,” said Zille.
TimesLIVE