South Africa

Batohi refuses bid by Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair to have charges withdrawn

04 September 2024 - 16:40
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair allegedly had R200,000 worth of security equipment installed at his home on the instruction of Bosasa bosses. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

National director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi has rejected representations made by suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair in his corruption case. 

Nair appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday. His case was postponed until September 26 for his attorney to study the reply from the office of the NDPP to which he had made representations to have his charges withdrawn.

“The NDPP has not acceded to Nair’s bid and has decided the prosecution must proceed,” the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame said. 

Nair faces corruption charges for allegedly receiving security upgrades, valued at about R200,000, to his Gauteng home provided by African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, in September 2016.  

Mamothame said the upgrades included an electric fence, alarm system, perimeter beams and CCTV system.  

“The gratification was allegedly offered and received by Nair in order for him to act in a dishonest or improper manner in his influential position as the officer of the judiciary.” 

TimesLIVE  

