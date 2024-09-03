Ten people were killed on Monday when a bus crashed on Van Rhyns Pass in the Western Cape.
Ten killed in Western Cape bus crash
Vehicle was transporting seasonal farmworkers
Image: Billy Claasen
Ten people were killed on Monday when a bus crashed on Van Rhyns Pass in the Western Cape.
Police spokesperson W/O Swartbooi said the bus was carrying seasonal workers from Keimoes to Ceres.
“Police members and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where they were involved in the rescue operation,” said Swartbooi.
“We confirm 29 victims were transported to nearby hospitals and 10 were declared deceased at the scene.”
Van Rhynsdorp police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.
Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation Billy Claasen said they were mourning the death of the farmworkers who were from several towns in the Northern Cape.
“We convey our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and the [injured] farm workers,” he said.
