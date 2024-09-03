South Africa

Six suspects linked to murder and extortion killed in shoot-out with cops in Durban

03 September 2024 - 10:10
One of the firearms recovered by police after a shoot-out with six suspects in Durban.
Image: KZN SAPS/Supplied

Six suspects wanted for crimes including murder and extortion were killed during a shoot-out with police in Durban.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Monday at South Beach in the Point area.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: "Police were tracing suspects who shot five people and killed four execution style on Siyaphambili Road in Tshelimnyama in Mariannhill on Sunday night. Five men were seated on the side of the road drinking alcohol when the suspects arrived in a vehicle armed with pistols and a rifle and ordered the victims to lie down before shooting them."

Police tracked the suspects to a hiding place in Newlands East and to a rented holiday apartment on South Beach avenue.

"When police announced their presence at the apartment, the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued. All six suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout. No police officer sustained injuries," Netshiunda said.

He said the six were also linked to the murders of three men near a tuck shop in Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga on Friday. On the same night they allegedly also robbed a shop on the ground floor of the apartment block in which they were found.

"It is suspected the suspects were involved in the illicit drug trade."

Police found three firearms in the possession of the suspects, Netshiunda said.

"The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they could be linked to other crime scenes.

"Police are hot on the heels of the person who booked the room for the deceased suspects." 

TimesLIVE

