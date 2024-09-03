A challenge to the rules for the R370-a-month Social Relief of Distress grant will be heard in the Pretoria high court in October.
Rules for R370 grants in court challenge
#PayTheGrants, Institute for Economic Justice says ‘income’ should only be money received from work
Image: LULAMILE FENI
A challenge to the rules for the R370-a-month Social Relief of Distress grant will be heard in the Pretoria high court in October.
In 2023 #PayTheGrants and the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) applied to the court to challenge regulations that they say exclude many eligible people from getting the grant.
In the court application, #PayTheGrants and the IEJ argue that the government’s definition of “income” is too broad, since it includes financial support from family and friends.
They want the court to rule that “income” should only be money received from employment, business activities or investments.
The SRD grant was introduced in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as an emergency measure to alleviate extreme poverty and hunger. It was to be paid for six months from May 2020 to October 2020, but each year since then, it has been extended. The grant was increased in April from R350 to R370 a month.
Only people earning up to R625 a month are eligible for the grant. Every month, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) monitors recipients’ bank accounts to check their income.
The organisations also want the court to rule that the grant and income threshold for eligibility should be increased to take inflation and the cost of living into account.
They also challenge the way Sassa uses databases including those of Sars, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and the Unemployment Insurance Fund, to verify income.
They say some of the databases are inaccurate and want the court to declare the database verification unlawful and unconstitutional. They say bank verification does not consider fluctuations in the recipients’ income and want the court to prohibit bank verification.
Applications for the SRD grant can only be made online, unlike other social grants that can be applied for in person. The IEJ and #PayTheGrants say some applicants cannot access the internet and want the court to rule that in-person applications should be allowed.
They say the current appeal process does not allow an applicant for the grant to bring forward new evidence, and they want the appeal process to be declared irrational and unreasonable.
In his affidavit, department of social development chief director of legal services Ebenezer Nkosinathi Dladla defended the online application system.
“The cellphone data does not even require data and one cellphone number can be used by five applicants,” he said.
“The process is so easy, in that all SRD applicants can choose their method of application being either the special SRD website which guides them with questions through the process or the WhatsApp channel which does the same. This process does not even take more than 20 minutes,” said Dladla.
He said the SRD grant was “one of the most successful” in the country.
Sassa executive manager Brenton van Vrede defended the use of government databases in the SRD grant verification system. This prevents “double-dipping” by applicants who receive funds from other government institutions and apply for the SRD grant, he said in his affidavit.
He dismissed the claims of unconstitutionality by the applicants.
In his affidavit, Treasury director-general Edgar Sishi said the regulations do not violate the constitutional right to social security.
“They facilitate greater access to social security,” Sishi argued, “and provide as much coverage and protection to the most vulnerable South Africans that the state can afford at the moment.”
He cautioned that any court order invalidating the regulations could have “disastrous economic consequences”.
The case will be heard on October 29 and 30. – GroundUp
