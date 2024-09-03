Masuku slams acts of violence, intimidation after abduction of Gauteng legislature member

A chairperson of the portfolio committee on community safety in Gauteng, Bandile Masuku, says the unprecedented rise in violent crimes including extortion, armed robberies and hijacking continues to create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity that can no longer be ignored “in our communities”.
Masuku said so after the hijacking and abduction of Moipone Mhlongo, a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, on Monday at Etwatwa in Ekurhuleni. She was later found safe.
Mhlongo, who is the chairperson of the portfolio committee on education, was found on the same day after “enduring an extremely traumatic ordeal with senseless criminals”, said Masuku.
“The unprecedented rise in violent crimes including extortion, armed robberies and hijacking continues to create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity that can no longer be ignored in our communities,” Masuku said.
“The committee would like to express its gratitude to law enforcement agencies, security personnel and everyone who contributed towards her safe return. Their swift and tireless efforts were instrumental in bringing this traumatic event to a peaceful conclusion.”
Masuku also wished Mhlongo well as she recovered from the incident.
“While the committee is immensely relieved by Hon Mhlongo's safe return, it remains deeply concerned about the broader implications of such heinous acts of criminality. Acts of violence and intimidation have no place in our society and law enforcement agencies should not be deterred in their pursuit of justice and peace.”
