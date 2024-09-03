South Africa

Man critical after Ballito robbery and attempted hijacking

By TIMESLIVE - 03 September 2024 - 14:05
A man is in a critical condition after he was shot during a robbery and attempted hijacking in Ballito.
Image: IPSS

A man is in a critical condition after he was shot during a robbery and attempted hijacking in Ballito, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the man and his colleague where driving out of the town when their vehicle was forced off the road by an unknown number of suspects.

"The men were robbed and one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest while attempting to escape," said IPSS.

"They then drove to the parking lot of a nearby school to seek assistance. The victim was found to be in a critical condition."

Paramedics stabilised him and took him to hospital.

School management alerted parents to the situation. 

"We are aware a shooting took place outside our school premises. The victim drove to the entrance of our driveway looking for help. First responders are on the scene. Our pupils are safe in class and unaware of what has happened," they said.

