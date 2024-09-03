HIV has peaked at 32.2% among Gauteng residents aged 50-54

Gauteng has recorded a high prevalence of HIV among residents aged between 50 and 54.
The shocking revelations are contained in the sixth South African HIV prevalence, incidence and behaviour survey for Gauteng released by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC). The findings were released at a provincial dialogue in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, recently.
Prof Khangelani Zuma, the overall principal investigator of the study, said the HIV prevalence peaked at 32.2% among residents aged between 50 and 54 in 2022.
Zuma said in 2017 the prevalence peak was in a younger age group, at 31.9% among those aged 35-39.
“There was a decrease in HIV prevalence in 2022 among all age groups younger than 40 compared with 2017. It is, however, concerning that even though the epidemic is ageing, there seems to be a possibility of new infections still happening in the older age groups,” said Zuma.
The survey found that, compared with other provinces, Gauteng had the third-lowest HIV prevalence, at 11.9% in 2022 and 12.1% in 2017. This translated into an estimated 1,720,000 people living with HIV in Gauteng in 2022, representing an insignificant 0.2% decline from the 1,780,000 reported in 2017.
“The findings also showed that in 2022 HIV prevalence in the province was disproportionately higher among those aged 25—49 years at 20% (females 24.9% and males 14.1%). HIV prevalence was also higher among people living in rural formal or farm areas, at 12.7%,” said Zuma.
“The data presented are for five priority districts of Gauteng, namely City of Tshwane, City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and West Rand, as per the study protocol. Among the five districts, the highest HIV prevalence was in Sedibeng, at 13.2%”.
The province’s antiretroviral treatment (ART) coverage increased to 73.4% in 2022 from 56.0% in 2017.
According to the study, the ART coverage translates to an estimated 1,210,000 people living with HIV in the province receiving treatment in 2022. The study found that ART use among all people living with HIV in the province was lowest among those aged 15—49, at 72.4%, compared with other age groups.
Zuma expressed concern that people living with HIV aged 25-49 account for the majority of people living with HIV in Gauteng who are unaware of their HIV status.
“Nationally, more than 70% of individuals aged 15 and older had never or sometimes used a condom with their most recent sexual partner. In Gauteng, a higher proportion (53.8%) also reported that they had never used a condom with their most recent sexual partner. Only 4.7% reported that they used a condom almost every time they had sex,” said Zuma.
