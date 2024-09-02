South Africa

WATCH | Suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa back in court

By SOWETANLIVE - 02 September 2024 - 10:33

Courtesy of SABC News.

The suspects who are accused in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Monday. 

SowetanLIVE

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
News
2 days ago

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
News
3 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Meyiwa trial mockery of justice

When five men stood in a courtroom for the first time in October 2020 charged with the killing of football star Senzo Meyiwa, many South Africans, ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality