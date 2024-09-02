President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday meeting his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, China.
The two leaders are expected to announce major infrastructure and electricity projects.
This is Ramaphosa’s first state visit since the government of national unity was formed.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa meets China’s Xi Jinping
Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday meeting his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, China.
The two leaders are expected to announce major infrastructure and electricity projects.
This is Ramaphosa’s first state visit since the government of national unity was formed.
TimesLIVE
XOLA TYAMZASHE | Brics Summit participation a test of GNU's harmony
READER LETTER | Leadership deficiencies behind slow progress in Africa
Lesufi eyes other provinces for Gauteng’s economic growth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos