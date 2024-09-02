South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa meets China’s Xi Jinping

By TimesLIVE - 02 September 2024 - 10:41

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday meeting his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, China.

The two leaders are expected to announce major infrastructure and electricity projects.

This is Ramaphosa’s first state visit since the government of national unity was formed.

TimesLIVE

XOLA TYAMZASHE | Brics Summit participation a test of GNU's harmony

The upcoming 16th Brics Summit, scheduled to take place from October 22 to 24 in Russia, brings to the forefront questions surrounding ...
Opinion
2 months ago

READER LETTER | Leadership deficiencies behind slow progress in Africa

Those who have had the privilege to visit Singapore or Dubai can testify that both countries are in the future. The architectural configuration is ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Lesufi eyes other provinces for Gauteng’s economic growth

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is looking at other provinces to boost the provincial economy, which demands the executive to “rethink” traditional ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality