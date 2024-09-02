Tributes continue to pour in for the victims of the carnage on KwaZulu-Natal roads after a deadly weekend which claimed more than 21 lives.
Six MK Party members travelling in a taxi on the R74 near Kranskop from Estcourt to Nkandla for a birthday celebration of its leader Jacob Zuma's wife were killed in a crash on Saturday.
According to party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, 10 other passengers were injured.
Hours later a head-on collision occurred on the R622 between Greytown and Mooi River claiming 12 lives including a Michaelhouse grade 8 pupil Garth Finnermore and his parents. His younger brother, 12, is fighting for his life in hospital. The family was travelling from a sevens rugby event at Wembley College near Greytown.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli expressed condolences to the grieving families.
“I send my condolences for the family and friends of those who lost their lives in the fatal accidents on the R622, R74 and N2. It is heartbreaking that we continue to mourn the loss of loved ones as a result of road carnage,” said Ntuli.
Tributes continue for victims of KZN's carnage on the roads
Image: Supplied
Tributes continue to pour in for the victims of the carnage on KwaZulu-Natal roads after a deadly weekend which claimed more than 21 lives.
Six MK Party members travelling in a taxi on the R74 near Kranskop from Estcourt to Nkandla for a birthday celebration of its leader Jacob Zuma's wife were killed in a crash on Saturday.
According to party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, 10 other passengers were injured.
Hours later a head-on collision occurred on the R622 between Greytown and Mooi River claiming 12 lives including a Michaelhouse grade 8 pupil Garth Finnermore and his parents. His younger brother, 12, is fighting for his life in hospital. The family was travelling from a sevens rugby event at Wembley College near Greytown.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli expressed condolences to the grieving families.
“I send my condolences for the family and friends of those who lost their lives in the fatal accidents on the R622, R74 and N2. It is heartbreaking that we continue to mourn the loss of loved ones as a result of road carnage,” said Ntuli.
While the causes of the crashes are not yet known, crash investigators and law enforcement authorities are investigating.
“I advise motorists to exercise great caution when driving at night. Road accident statistics highlight fatal crashes occur [mostly at] night. I would therefore like to echo the importance of daytime driving, especially for long-distance driving,” said Ntuli.
The premier urged law enforcement officials to be vigilant, strictly enforce traffic regulations and increase visibility on major roads to curb reckless driving, speeding and other violations contributing to accidents.
“The loss of lives due to accidents is unacceptable and we must do everything possible to prevent it. I call upon all law enforcement agencies to strengthen their efforts and work together and ensure our roads are safe,” said Ntuli.
He appealed to the public to adhere to traffic rules, drive responsibly and co-operate with law enforcement officials to create safer roads.
TimesLIVE
Five people die in road accident en route to Zimbabwe
Multi-truck accident in KZN Midlands
Policeman ends life after hit-and-run
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos