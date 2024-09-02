Some Hammanskraal residents who had been looking forward to clean water from their taps as of September 1 have been left disappointed and will have to wait longer.
In April, former minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu, said by September 1, residents would get clean drinking water from their taps.
“I am pleased to inform you that by September this year, most households will be able to get consistent and reliable water in their homes. This will significantly improve the quality of life for more than 47,000 households and a population of 180,679,” Mchunu said at the time.
However, this date may be pushed to October latest as a hard rock was encountered at the construction of the packaged wastewater treatment plant by Magalies Water Board.
According to Magalies spokesperson, David Magae, although the hard rock was found, they had prepared for moments like this.
“Geotech was done, which is a normal protocol in a project of such magnitude. However, you can't pick hard rock at those depths, because the initial project phase involves deep excavations, where the foundations are laid in preparation for the off-site built components of the package plant.
Magae said due to the hard rock, the first phase of the project construction is shifted slightly to October.
“We may still complete the package plant in September, however, the testing and commissioning of that phase will drag into October. The testing and commissioning are part of standard procedure before the plant can commence with water supply.
“What we will be doing is to test the infrastructure including its ability to treat water to potable levels, thus certifying that the water will be safe for human consumption. After this process, the plant should be operational to care for the needs of the people of Hammanskraal,” said Magae.
Residents to wait another month for clean water
Hard rock delays construction in Hammanskraal
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Some Hammanskraal residents who had been looking forward to clean water from their taps as of September 1 have been left disappointed and will have to wait longer.
In April, former minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu, said by September 1, residents would get clean drinking water from their taps.
“I am pleased to inform you that by September this year, most households will be able to get consistent and reliable water in their homes. This will significantly improve the quality of life for more than 47,000 households and a population of 180,679,” Mchunu said at the time.
However, this date may be pushed to October latest as a hard rock was encountered at the construction of the packaged wastewater treatment plant by Magalies Water Board.
According to Magalies spokesperson, David Magae, although the hard rock was found, they had prepared for moments like this.
“Geotech was done, which is a normal protocol in a project of such magnitude. However, you can't pick hard rock at those depths, because the initial project phase involves deep excavations, where the foundations are laid in preparation for the off-site built components of the package plant.
Magae said due to the hard rock, the first phase of the project construction is shifted slightly to October.
“We may still complete the package plant in September, however, the testing and commissioning of that phase will drag into October. The testing and commissioning are part of standard procedure before the plant can commence with water supply.
“What we will be doing is to test the infrastructure including its ability to treat water to potable levels, thus certifying that the water will be safe for human consumption. After this process, the plant should be operational to care for the needs of the people of Hammanskraal,” said Magae.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Magae added that no extra budget was needed to deal with the rock.
“The project is estimated at R948m. The costs will absorbed within the project contingency costs, which is a normal project process to manage expenditure while preventing ballooning of project costs,” said Magae.
However, residents such as William Dikgobe, who was expecting the water on Sunday (yesterday) said he had been talking about the restoration for months.
“We were just talking about the water returning just a few days ago, expecting to get the clean water from the taps but we weren’t told about this hard rock being found.
“I know that everyone was looking forward to that water, especially myself because the lack of clean water has been really difficult, we have to buy water every day.
“You need to budget for water monthly and I spend close to R200,” said Dikgobe.
Masego Letsoalo, who has lived in Hammanskraal for more than a decade, said she couldn’t remember a time when the water was not dirty.
“You would open the taps and there would be brown water filling up the white tub, along with a smell and I can’t go from not trusting the water like that to all of a sudden trusting the water just because they are fixing it like that.
“I don’t think I would trust the water right now to drink it but I welcome the supply of clean water because we also need to have services like that rest of South Africa.
“However, there’s still the fear. We didn’t even trust the water from the tanks, so it will take time” said Letsoalo.
Elizabeth Mathebula, who spends R500 buying water a month, said the extra month added was expected as they didn’t want to get their hopes high.
“It would have been nice to get clean water because it saves us from having to wait for sales at grocery stores because the tanker doesn’t come every week.
However, I am not going to drink that water directly as of yet.
Department of water and sanitation spokesperson, Mandla Mathebula, said the minister of water and sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, along with other officials had visited the construction site and were satisfied with the work.
“Minister Majodina reassured the public that the first module was well on course to be completed by October 2024 as planned. The commitment for completion of the first module, which will yield the first 12,5 mega litres of the 50 mega litres per day was estimated to be September or October 2024 and the commitment still stands.
In May last year, 28 Hammanskraal residents died from cholera outbreak in the area.
SowetanLIVE
Hammanskraal residents want new government to take care of water challenges
Tshwane to address Treasury concerns on Rooiwal wastewater treatment
Purification plant still unfixed since cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal
Gladys Gwenda died in hospital after severe cholera symptoms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos