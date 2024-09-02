South Africa

Man (20) to appear in court for allegedly raping granny (90)

02 September 2024 - 12:14
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 20-year-old man who allegedly raped a 90-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Standerton magistrate's court on Monday.

The man allegedly attacked and raped the woman while she was asleep at her home in Morgenzon, Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The provincial police spokesperson, Col Donald Mdhluli, said officers tracked down and apprehended the man shortly after the incident and charged him accordingly.

“Shockingly, reports indicate that the suspect is known to the victim's family, which adds an even deeper layer of dismay to this tragic event,” Mdhluli said.

“We commend our officers for their prompt action in ensuring that the suspect is cornered and will be brought to court.
Acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi

The acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, urged the public to allow police the space to probe the incident with the hope of getting justice for the victim.

“Such acts of violence against vulnerable members of our society, particularly our elderly, are disgraceful and will not be tolerated,” Mkhwanazi said. 

“We commend our officers for their prompt action in ensuring that the suspect is cornered and will be brought to court. The SAPS remains committed to putting the interests and safety of our citizens first, and we will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit.

"It is also imperative for the police and the community to work together to protect the vulnerable members of society and to bring those who commit such heinous acts to justice. Together, we can work towards creating a safer environment for all,” he said. 

