South Africa

Independent probe into deadly George building collapse makes ‘encouraging progress’

By Kim Swartz - 02 September 2024 - 10:05
The rescue and recovery operation at the site of the collapsed building in Victoria Street, George. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

The Western Cape government says its investigation into the deadly building collapse in George is making encouraging progress.

In May 34 people were killed when the apartment block under construction collapsed in the Garden Route town. Investigations into the cause of the tragedy, including one by an independent structural engineering firm appointed by the provincial government, continue.

“We understand the families of the victims are desperate for answers, as are we," said Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

The progress of our investigation is encouraging, especially considering the complexities associated with such incidents. We will continue to closely monitor our probe and the others.

“It is vital that we get to the bottom of what caused the unthinkable tragedy so  those responsible, whoever they may be, are held to account and face the consequences of their actions, and those affected by this disaster can find closure.” 

We will offer any assistance they may require to ensure their investigations are as comprehensive and conclusive as possible.
Infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers

He said the findings of the investigations should be consolidated to get an overall understanding of what went wrong.

“The Western Cape department of infrastructure is monitoring the process closely to ensure all investigations are thorough and conclusive,” said infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers.

“The provincial government has been clear with investigating agencies that we will offer any assistance they may require to ensure their investigations are as comprehensive and conclusive as possible.”

The department of social development had contacted more than 60 families to conduct assessments of their needs and those of affected workers, and several psychosocial support interventions were undertaken.  

Some families have left the province, while others accepted the offer for trauma and bereavement counselling. 

TimesLIVE

